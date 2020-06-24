To the editor:
Before the next wave hits, it’s time to address Trump’s impact on the pandemic.
First, a sampling of Trump lies and incompetence:
• Claiming President Barack Obama left them with bad tests (there were no tests yet, but watching Trump melt down from a Fox reporter question was priceless).
• Repeatedly making claims that conflicted with what his own experts said, sometimes in the same press conference.
• Claiming the FDA had approved an anti-malarial vaccine for use treating COVID-19.
• Telling his experts during a press conference to look into injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19.
• Repeatedly lying that anyone who wanted testing could get it.
• Saying the shortage of swabs that was holding back testing levels was solved, all the swabs needed were there, and then in the very next breath saying they had been ordered.
• Speaking so incoherently and off topic, rambling on about being No. 1 in Facebook views, and his general narcissistic self-absorption, that his advisers finally had to stop having daily press conferences because he was continually embarrassing himself
• Proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is not capable of handling a crisis.
All of this is bad, but it pales in comparison to his biggest failure.
In 2018, he disbanded the pandemic response team Obama had created due to advice from experts that it was only a matter of time before we would be hit with a pandemic. Trump’s phobia about science and his petty jealousy of Obama were likely the driving forces behind this move, but coupled with Trump’s incompetence this hampered our ability to handle the pandemic, as plans were not used, experts didn’t have access to decision makers, and proactive steps weren’t taken.
Thousands of Americans have paid with their lives, and Trump should be held accountable.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
