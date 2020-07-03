To the editor:
China certainly made the coronavirus pandemic possible with its actions, as Larry Day pointed out in his recent letter to the editor. If they were open about what was happening, it might have been contained. Their totalitarian regime made it possible to keep it hidden, as they censor and control all information.
Republicans were quiet when Donald Trump professed his love and admiration for their leader, but Trump is now trying desperately to distract Americans from his mishandling of the pandemic and the recent social upheaval by talking about China. The problem with that is that we don’t get a vote in China, so all we can do is vote for the best candidates here and hope they don’t follow in Trump’s footsteps with regard to China.
Concerning Trump’s travel restrictions of Jan. 31, there has been some confusion. Trump didn’t ban all flights from China, the restriction simply prohibited “non-U.S. citizens, other than the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled to China within the last two weeks from entering the U.S.” Three hundred thousand people came to the U.S. from China in the month before it was imposed, so it was already too late. (Source FactCheck.org)
Trump also did not draw widespread condemnation for his action at the time. For the facts about this issue, go to factcheck.org/2020/03/the-facts-on-trumps-travel-restrictions/.
While China’s actions were reprehensible, they did not hamstring our response to the virus: Trump did, and only he can bear the responsibility for the thousands of needless deaths he caused.
In the midst of yet another race-baiting, racism denying column, Tom McLaughlin managed to make me laugh right out loud. How? He actually referred to Tucker Carlson as a journalist. What a card that Tom is.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
