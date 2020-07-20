To the editor:
While I understand the Sun’s stance on allowing some rather questionable writing by columnists in terms of racism, homophobia, etc. in the interests of maintaining free speech rights and not starting down the slippery slope of censorship, I feel there’s another element the paper has a responsibility to manage.
That element is fact. Far too many times columnists, especially Tom McLaughlin, repeat right wing lies that appear to come straight from shock style entertainers like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson as facts. I think the Sun has some responsibility that the content of columns is factual.
Letters to the editor are a different situation, as those are not written by Sun employees. On a couple occasions, I wrote letters to the editor that were too long for that format, so they were run as columns. One of them dealt with gun control, and since it was going to be run as a column, and would therefore have more space, I was asked to cite the sources I had used for the statistics in my letter, which did not have room for those citations. I gladly did so, and the column ran. It seems obvious that the Sun’s own columnists should be fact checked by the editorial staff.
While it’s healthy to share opinions, it’s unhealthy and irresponsible to publish incorrect information on a regular basis. It seems the readers should be able to expect there to be some level of responsibility to facts in columns by your paid employees.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
