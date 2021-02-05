To the editor:
Ted Houghton, like Bill Catalucci and Tom McLaughlin, obviously gets his “facts” from right-wing sources, since he clearly doesn’t know that most of the BLM protests were peaceful.
I use NPR, Politico, PolitiFact and FactChecker.org for my information, Ted, which shows somewhere between 80 and 93 percent of the BLM protests were peaceful, with 93 percent being the most common statistic listed. That certainly constitutes a great majority being peaceful, and violence being rare, though you won’t hear that from Rush, Sean or Tucker.
The problem with Tom, Bill and Ted is that they get their “news” from right-wing sources, who continually show the rare violent event on a loop making it seem like they’re common when in fact they’re the exception. If there are 200 events, and one of them has an issue, you’re only going to see that one on Fox, OAN and Newsmax, and they will never tell you about the 199 peaceful ones.
The other trick they use is to claim a large number of protests have been violent, like Sean Hannity did on one of his shows. He then showed a list scrolling behind him of all the “violent” protests, and what the violence consisted of … almost all of which was graffiti. Meanwhile Sean was speaking in grave tones about all these “violent” protests to distract from the lack of proof to support that claim.
Since Ted obviously missed it the first time, the other huge differences are that the BLM protests were about people being murdered without any accountability, and the rare protest that did get violent wasn’t a planned event to overthrow our country by cult members who can’t see reality, have been radicalized beyond all hope of rescue and somehow believe their born-with-a-silver-spoon cult leader when he tells them they’re the real victims.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
(0) comments
