Most people would attempt to refute someone who pointed out they were wrong, or admit they were wrong and move along, but not a brainwashed Trumpican like Harriet Borgerhoff. In two letters since I pointed out the facts about the contact between Trump's campaign and Russians, Harriet has simply stuck to Trump's favored ploys of pivoting to someone else (Biden and the media), and accusing someone else of exactly what she's doing (employing whataboutism).
Her last letter dredged up a fantasy list (completely unrelated to the issue) of supposed lies by "the mainstream media" that are clearly from a questionable source, as some of them are anything but lies, and some sound like fabrications from the likes of Alex Jones, OAN, and Newsmax. Regardless, changing the topic to avoid facing the facts is what Harriet seeks to do by employing whataboutism.
Elizabeth Kelsea employed the same pivoting ploy when Ray Gilmore had the temerity to question the cult of Trump, and has consistently insulted readers' intelligence with wild, unsupported right-wing claims. She once said of someone she disagreed with in a letter to the Sun "Lobotomies might increase their IQ's", has claimed malfeasance on the part of a BLM board member with absolutely no proof, and now she wants an apology from me for questioning where her head is stuck? That's funny.
While I share his concern about the money we're spending, Peter Hill's opinion that we should negotiate with Putin about Ukraine instead of supplying weapons is beyond naive. Here's how that would go:
USA: We'd like to negotiate an end to the war.
Putin: I'll take Ukraine, Moldova, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania for now.
USA: Say what?
Appeasement doesn't work with madmen. (See Neville Chamberlain/Hitler)
