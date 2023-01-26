To the editor:
Franklin Stephenson asked in a recent letter, "At what point do the American people stand up and say loudly and clearly, enough of the blatant hypocrisy and double standards?"
To that I say, right now, and the hypocrisy and double standards are his.
Franklin proves this by trying to create a false equivalency between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden and their respective issues with handling of classified documents. The situations are very different, and Mike Pence's recent issues demonstrate amply that it's Trump's actions, as usual, that bring about his problems, not unfair treatment.
Trump inexplicably spent months obstructing the DOJ's attempts to recover all the classified documents he wrongly took with him. NPR reported, "The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were 'likely concealed and removed' from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records."
The DOJ was forced to take the extraordinary step of ordering a search of a former president's residence, finding 38 boxes with 100-plus documents almost five months after Trump supposedly turned over everything that he shouldn't have had. This dispels Franklin's claim that Trump was cooperating.
Biden, and now Mike Pence, have cooperated. The DOJ has already searched Biden's home, with his permission, but it's been reported they were willing to file a search warrant if necessary. Mike Pence is being treated the same way, laying to rest the Trumpican whining about unfair treatment.
Franklin's proclaimed "most important aspect of this," that Biden didn't have the authority to possess or declassify these documents, is absurd and irrelevant, respectively. Vice presidents have security clearances, and Biden never claimed he declassified them.
Justice is being applied equally to these three men. Let's hope document security protocols are upgraded going forward.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
