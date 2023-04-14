To the editor:
Tim Henderson’s letter on April 11 displayed a high level of delusion and confusion about what laws are, what facts are and forms of government, as well as a clear double standard.
To the editor:
Tim Henderson’s letter on April 11 displayed a high level of delusion and confusion about what laws are, what facts are and forms of government, as well as a clear double standard.
With no reason or facts, Tim claimed “the door is now open” for the following things to happen:
• Indict Bill Clinton for his extramarital affairs. Those aren’t crimes. Tim talked about extramarital affairs but failed to mention Donald Trump. Also, Tim referred to “other crimes” of Clinton’s. The only crimes Clinton committed, and they got him impeached, were lying to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. Lying and obstructing justice, two of Trump’s favorite pastimes, but no mention of him in Tim’s letter.
• Indict those involved with the Steele dossier because they falsely accused Trump of dealings with Russia. Trump people had 140 contacts with Russian-linked personnel during the 2016 campaign, and Trump was also still negotiating for a Trump tower in Moscow until after the 2016 election.
• Indict Joe Biden for bribery with the Ukrainian Attorney General to protect his son Hunter. This was proven bogus years ago. A Republican-led Senate inquiry in 2020 concluded Biden leveraged our aid to oust a corrupt prosecutor. (Tim also added an insane reference to Biden being a puppet of a shadow government).
• Investigate Biden family members for receiving large sums of money from China. No mention that Jared Kushner received a $2 billion investment from the Chinese shortly after Trump left the White House.
• Indict the elites “for their crimes, hush money and lobbying.” Really?
Tim closed with a reference to communist ideologies unfolding before our eyes, despite no mention of anything related to a political system, but his bias is clear.
Any credible claims of wrongdoing by either party should be investigated, but this isn’t FOX. Back up claims with facts.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.