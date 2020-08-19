To the editor:
“Follow the money,” said Debra Scialla in a recent letter to the editor. Unfortunately, Debra did not do that very thing, claiming donations to Black Lives Matter were being funneled to ActBlue to fund Democratic party.
Instead she, like many Americans have been doing, swallowed a lie so egregious that even Facebook had to flag it, and the person that posted it (the co-founder of Students for Trump) took it down. Several other conservative commentators have perpetrated the same lie, and Debra’s letter was almost verbatim from the debunked Facebook post.
If Debra or her conservative friends had bothered to actually follow the money, they would see that ActBlue collects donations and passes them on to the charity or non-profit, they don’t take the money for themselves (source FactCheck.org). So, in actuality, it’s exactly the reverse of the bogus claim. People donate money through ActBlue’s fundraising platform to the charities and non-profits the donor selects, including BLM.
Debra doubles down on her claim by also stating, “They have taken in millions of dollars for BLM and only thousands from those funds are distributed to our inner cities to address problems.”
This is how lies spread, especially by cable TV hosts looking for some sensationalism to drive ratings. Take a grain of truth (ActBlue and BLM have a financial interaction), twist it completely around, add some false information on top of it, and presto, you’ve got a story.
It’s fake, and anyone with a smartphone can debunk it in seconds, but who cares about silly things like facts when we can spread lies to try to suit our twisted, narrow-minded narrative?
Debra also missed the Free Michigan protestors marching on the state house with firearms, some of them automatic. Again, easily verifiable for anyone who cares about facts.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
