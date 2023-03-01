Discussion about closing one of the three local elementary schools has gone on for a long time, but until recently I hadn't seen any of our elected officials take note of the possible downside of closing one of the schools and selling it off. Budget committee member Dave Jensen pointed out that there's a risk that the population trend could reverse, creating a need for a new school to be built. That school would be exponentially more expensive than any savings created by the closure and selling of a school.
Let's face it, people still want to live here. As efforts seem to finally be leading to some housing being added, that could lead to more people moving here, returning here, and/or less people moving away than recent trends.
Do we really want to get rid of a school now, and run the risk of incurring a cost that makes the cost of the high school pale in comparison?
While it makes sense to close a school given the current headcount, why not lease the school that's closed to a charter school (as seems to be under discussion for a sale) or some other entity? That would give the town the flexibility to put that school back into use at a later date if necessary, and avoid the huge expense of money and time the process (and we all know it would be a large, lengthy process of committees, studies, votes, etc.) of building a new school would require in the future if it becomes necessary.
The town could always sell the building at a later date if it becomes obvious it will never be needed again. It seems like only closing and selling one school or keeping all three open are being discussed.
