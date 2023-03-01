To the editor:

Discussion about closing one of the three local elementary schools has gone on for a long time, but until recently I hadn't seen any of our elected officials take note of the possible downside of closing one of the schools and selling it off. Budget committee member Dave Jensen pointed out that there's a risk that the population trend could reverse, creating a need for a new school to be built. That school would be exponentially more expensive than any savings created by the closure and selling of a school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.