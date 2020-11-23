To the editor:
A lot’s going on in our country. There’s the huge relief that President Donald Trump will be cast out in January, and Joe Biden winning handily (almost 6 million votes and rising) is great for our country.
Almost 74 million people either supporting or looking past the racism, bigotry, and dictatorial designs of our president is not.
Our president’s attack on democracy is not.
Most Republican politicians are still afraid to cross Trump, and appear to be trying to hang on to his supporters for future elections. They know his accusations of voter fraud are crazy, and his baseless lawsuits only delay the inevitable and hurt the country. Even FOX News has acknowledged these facts, so Trump has lashed out at them with the same childish verbiage he used on other networks that told the truth about him.
The emperor is wearing no clothes, but authoritarian leaders surround themselves with sycophants, so no one will tell him.
Crazy lies will still be repeated about voter fraud, the Bidens, the Supreme Court and the Constitution (as exemplified by Tom McLaughlin and some recent Sun letter writers), but as Trump is learning the hard way, lies repeated do not become truths.
Thousands more die from COVID-19 while our narcissistic president spews conspiracy theories even his own lawyers can’t make sound credible.
It’s over, the American people have spoken, and Biden has achieved a convincing victory. It’s time for Republicans to show some spine and acknowledge it so the attacks on democracy can stop, and we can move on to a transition that will allow the new president to be fully prepared to take on all the challenges currently facing us.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.