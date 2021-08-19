To the editor:
It’s nice that Steve Steiner apologized for losing his cool. After all, anyone can have a bad moment. What Steve should really be apologizing for is supporting a man who attacked the Constitution and democracy repeatedly, and tried to subvert the will of the people to stay in power, and also for repeating Trump’s election lies as well.
Speaking of lies, John Hartman spouted some right-wing nonsense recently about “open borders”, as right-wingers have been blathering about for years about any and all Democrats without substantiation, and a claim that immigrants are coming in huge numbers with COVID, especially the Delta variant. This is a talking point for Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, and Gov. Ron Desantis; people wo lie most of the time and try to scapegoat immigrants. There is no proof to support this claim.
Joseph Dorsett, of all people, wrote in to criticize another letter-writer for insulting him. Considering the tone Mr. Dorsett’s letters usually take, that’s an example of someone who lives in a glass house with an attached glass garage throwing stones. But Mr. Dorsett was not alone in criticizing other letter-writers of the more liberal slant for insulting or name calling. I find this interesting due to those behaviors being much more common from the conservative letter writers over the years, though I have written multiple times that it doesn’t advance the dialogue to do so from either side, and should therefore be discouraged.
Thank you Tino Fernandes, Ray Gilmore, and Garry Rayno for your sensible writing about vaccines and masks. I’m not sure why anyone thinks parents should make public health decisions, nor do I see how any informed person can say they’re trying to protect their children by not having them wear a mask. We should follow the scientific facts.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.