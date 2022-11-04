It isn’t the staggering ignorance of candidates at every level (as our local candidates amply demonstrated at the recent event at North Conway Community Center).
It isn’t the insane obsession with trying to make women and minorities second class citizens.
It isn’t the destruction their greed wreaks on our planet.
It isn’t the embarrassment they bring to our nation with their public statements.
It isn’t their narcissistic belief that anything they do is okay according to the Constitution or laws.
It isn’t their insistence that only elections they win are legitimate.
It isn’t their intent to destroy public education in America.
Yes, those are reprehensible, and should certainly make anyone think twice about voting for candidates that have behaved that way, or supported people that have. They’re not the issues that should preclude any chance, however slim, of voting for a candidate though.
It is the fact that they tried to violently overthrow our government by overturning our election, which was deemed accurate and fair by election officials, most of whom were Republicans.
It is also the fact that they are setting up a method to overturn the next election they lose, thereby installing an authoritarian regime and destroying our democracy.
Those are the facts that make it impossible to vote for anyone who has not denounced Trump, his minions, and their treasonous actions. There’s a simple way to know if a candidate has done so; if they have, they won’t likely have an R beside their name on the ballot, as most Republicans with any conscience have been drummed out of Congress by the Trumpicans.
