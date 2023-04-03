To the editor:

Why is anyone surprised that the Dominion/FOX News lawsuit has revealed the FOX personalities continually, knowingly lied to their viewers about Donald Trump's bogus election claims?

TheDongolfs

Honestly are you serious? MSNBC,CNN and the rest of the left wing bandwagon media don’t lie? What color is the sky in the world you live in? That district attorney in NY has all but handed the White House and Congress to Trump and the republicans

