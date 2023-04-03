To the editor:
Why is anyone surprised that the Dominion/FOX News lawsuit has revealed the FOX personalities continually, knowingly lied to their viewers about Donald Trump's bogus election claims?
Lying is, after all, their stock in trade. It's so prevalent that not only FOX lawyers, but even a judge in one of the lawsuits against Tucker Carlson agreed that no reasonable person should believe his shows are factual, but rather are entertainment and opinion.
Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and others of their ilk are all just mouthpieces saying what they know their viewers want to hear. Are they changing their ways after these revelations? Of course not. Hannity is lying about his lying, comically trying to re-brand his stance on the election. Carlson continues to mislead, managing to be blasted by none other than Sen. Mitch McConnell for his incredible misrepresentation of the Jan. 6 riot.
The alarming thing about the situation is not that these people were all knowingly lying, as any reasonable person already knew that, it's the reason they were lying.
As FOX News owner Rupert Murdoch himself confirmed, it was all about money. That's no surprise, but why was it a financial concern to tell the truth? Because Murdoch and his little band of liars know FOX viewers don't want to hear the truth. How do they know that? FOX viewers told them. They told them unequivocally when FOX told them Joe Biden won Arizona in the 2022 presidential election. This turned out to be correct, but FOX viewers left FOX for NewsMax because they didn't want to hear the truth. That is why FOX knew they had to keep repeating the lie.
Legally, they may still get away with it, as malice has to be proven, but the cover up by conservative news outlets shows they still don't believe their viewers want the truth.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
(1) comment
Honestly are you serious? MSNBC,CNN and the rest of the left wing bandwagon media don’t lie? What color is the sky in the world you live in? That district attorney in NY has all but handed the White House and Congress to Trump and the republicans
