To the editor:
I knew Joseph Dorsett didn’t accept facts, but now I realize he doesn’t understand the difference between opinion and fact.
His claim that facts are not necessarily true or false explains why he has such difficulty understanding and accepting them. Facts are things that are proven to be true, and cannot be created like opinions.
For instance, it’s a fact that Trump was found not guilty by the Senate in his impeachment trials. It’s a widely shared opinion that the evidence against him in both cases was clear and damning, and that many Republican senators knew he was guilty (in fact, many admitted it later), but still chose to vote not guilty.
It’s a lie to say he was found not guilty due to “the absence of any evidence,” as Dorsett did. Perhaps, for example, Dorsett has never heard of Lt. Col. Vindman, who was just one of the many witnesses to Trump’s first impeachment offense, trying to get a foreign nation to interfere in our election. Trump’s treasonous behavior was not punished due to Republican senators putting party before country, so Trump, realizing he would never be held accountable, tried to overthrow the government when he lost the election. Vindman, a true patriot, was run out of the NSC and the military for having the integrity to stand up and tell the truth.
A fact listed by one source is no different than a fact listed by any other source, but Dorsett can’t see that facts are not altered based on their source. The opinions formed from the facts may be different in various sources, but facts don’t change because of the source.
Dorsett continues to write fact-free letters because the facts don’t support his opinions, likely because his sources don’t use facts for the same reason.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.