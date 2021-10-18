To the editor:
Bill Mosca isn’t just confused about what end of the political spectrum dictators occupy, but also the two simple points I made in my last letter. Namely, that the right in America is pushing the lie that dictators are leftists in the political spectrum, and that they base this lie on some dictators who rose to power via a movement or revolution that was originally supported by the masses, then completely perverted it by moving to a dictatorship. (Btw, I accidentally repeated Stalin’s name instead of listing Lenin as the leader of the Russian revolution in that letter.)
Bill followed up with a letter that makes a convoluted attempt to claim once again that these dictators are something else, like “right-wing socialists”, and that in my letter “the inference is to lead one to believe that our conservatives fit right into his example.”
Writers imply, readers infer. I don’t know how anyone reading my letter would infer what Bill did, as I never said anything remotely like that. The beliefs (or claimed beliefs) of the dictators we were discussing when they were seeking power became irrelevant once they got into power and became dictators. If they truly believed in, say socialism, they wouldn’t create a dictatorship.
Bill then followed up with claims about the philosophy of the right in America and our forefathers’ efforts, neither of which has anything to do with my letter.
While studying for a degree in history and political science, I was fortunate to take an interesting class focusing on totalitarianism and dictatorship. The tenets of these forms of government are that all the power rests at the top, with the masses holding no power. In other words, the opposite of democracy.
You don’t need a degree to know this, tyranny is always right-wing.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
