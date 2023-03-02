There have been a few odd items in the Sun recently.
Frank McCarthy's statement that "No State of the Union speech in memory ever featured a president lying to the extent Biden did...". Apparently, Frank's memory doesn't extend back to the previous president. President Joe Biden did what all politicians do, he spun the hell out of every statistic he could. Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, did what he always did, just made things up that could easily be proven false.
Fact-check the State of the Union addresses of the two, and you'll find Biden's say they're true, but lack context, or omit facts that would give them context. Trump's start with not true, a crucial difference.
Frankly, with the ease of fact-checking provided by the Internet, it seems politicians would stop spinning, exaggerating, etc., but that seems benign now that Trump has moved the bar to blatant lying and refusing to admit it.
Dr. Eugene Long's worried about cops getting killed, but not all the people they're killing, and he doesn't seem to connect it to the proliferation of guns, the primary cause of police deaths. As the son of a retired cop, I know the No. 1 priority, understandably, was coming home alive, but it seems like that's become an excuse for the use of lethal force when there's no credible threat.
Being a police officer can be a thankless job, even when done right. Departments are having a difficult time attracting and retaining personnel, but it seems like a solid hiring process should have disqualified the officers committing recent atrocities.
Bill Marvel's comment about George Floyd's murder being "inadvertent" was hard to believe. Kneeling on someone's neck for eight-and-a-half minutes while the person and others are telling you they can't breathe is inadvertent? Really?
