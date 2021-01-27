To the editor:
Do Bill Catalucci, Tom McLaughlin and others not realize how ridiculous they look trying to create a false equivalency between the BLM protests that were primarily peaceful and the Capitol building insurrection? Let me help you fellows.
The BLM protests were about people being murdered and the murderers not facing any significant punishment.
The Capitol insurrection was a bunch of people who live in a false reality who were angry because their candidate lost.
While there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Democrats when Donald Trump won in 2016, and clear interference from Russia via social media, Democrats did not try to overturn the election by force. The Right also tried to create a false equivalency between their refusal to accept the 2020 election results and the Democrats’ reaction in 2016.
Violence is never the answer, but to try to compare the rare BLM protest that had violence to the armed insurrection that was planned for weeks is lunacy.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
