In response to 97 percent of published climate scientists stating climate change is real and caused by humans, Peter Hill trotted out two climate change deniers, one who is not a climate expert, and one who is a liar who had to stop using some of his own claims due to the data not supporting it.

Hi Michael,

"Trump Derangement Syndrome" is when Liberals go crazy over their hatred for Donald Trump.

Climate change is very debatable, but let's say it is a given that humans are causing the planet to warm. The most important question is: What do we do about it?

The answer is we cannot stop it and we should spend a much smaller proportion of our scarce resources to mitigate any ill effects. Trying to decarbonize the U.S. economy will cost Trillions of dollars and will allow our political adversaries to become dominant over the coming decades. This will cause 100x or 1,000x more human suffering than a (very slightly) warming planet.

We should take no steps to hurt our economy just to use less fossil fuels. This is because we live on a planet in which anyone who burns fossil fuels releases carbon. Since the majority of countries are going to continue this activity regardless of what we do, our efforts will be meaningless in the short, medium, and long run.

Just look at the fossil fuel consumption of China, India, and Africa and you will see that global warming, if it is coming, will soon arrive.

Oh Michael, there you go again. We get it. You hate Trump. You will always hate Trump. Trump is the devil incarnate. Nothing he did will ever be anything but evil for you.

So here's a suggestion; Let's stipulate that nothing under God's green earth will ever change your mind and move on. Otherwise, it's going to be a whole lot more of the same boring, twisted OPINIONS. Maybe you should sit the next election cycle out.

BTW, how was Trump even marginally responsible for Covid? Wasn't he the one who fast-tracked the so-called "Vaccine"? I thought China was responsible.

