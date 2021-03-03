To the editor:
I read a lot of ridiculous statements in this paper by leftists. To no one’s surprise, Mike Rice from South Wellfleet, Mass., and others have chastised Sen. Ted Cruz for going to Mexico with his family during the power outages in Texas.
Like the mainstream media, Mr. Rice is ignorant of the senator’s role in the government. Most federally elected politicians, including senators, have nothing to do with emergency management during a crisis. Although many politicians do hang around for photo opportunities during the height of an emergency, they are less essential than the hundreds of people already in place working to help those in need.
If there is any role for a congressional official, it would only be at a support level and not as lead or directing staff. If asked, Mr. Cruz would do everything he could to contact the appropriate agency at the federal level for help.
This brings me to the part that I don’t understand in the letters Mr. Rice and others have written. Are supporting officials, like Sen. Cruz, expected to hand-deliver the request to Washington, D.C. for help? Why does it matter where the senator is or was?
We all have cellphones in our pockets, and the senator did not go to a Third-World country with no cell service. I’ve been around government for around 30 years now, and trust me, the last thing local emergency management people want is somebody from Congress helping them.
There is plenty of time after the emergency crisis is over for members of Congress to create legislation and screw something else up. Most of us would prefer they go to Mexico and stay out of the way.
Michael DiGregorio
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.