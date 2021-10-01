To the editor:
State representative and Ossipee Selectmen Jonathan Smith recently wrote a letter to the Sun in which it took eight days to publish.
I find it interesting that someone with an opposing view wrote a response which was directed specifically at Mr. Smith’s letter, and it was published the next day, almost as if Mr. Smith’s letter was given to someone before his letter was even published. It is not up to me to decide whether there are any shenanigans going on behind the scenes. I simply wanted to point out the truth.
My real reason for writing today was to comment on Mr. Smith personally and the letter he wrote on Sept. 28.
In all my years in public office, I have never met a person with more integrity than Mr. Smith. Time and time again elected officials compromise on their principles and beliefs simply because they are pressured by the woke crowd.
A good example of someone with no principles is Rep. Bill Marsh, who recently made a big deal of leaving the Republican Party. In reality, we, as Republicans, were glad to see Mr. Marsh go.
Rep. Marsh had a voting score of 64.3 percent according to the N.H. Liberty Alliance. He has always been willing to forfeit your rights and your freedoms whenever it fits his needs.
In contrast, Rep. Smith has a record of 100 percent. He will never compromise on your constitutional rights or freedoms. His letter to the editor was to remind elected officials in our area not to be bullied by the federal or state government and never compromise on individual’s constitutional rights and freedoms. Be brave or resign.
Michael DiGregorio
Conway
