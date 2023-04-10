When I was asked last fall to fill in at the school board due to my experience, I jumped at the chance. I knew that budget season was coming, and it would be relatively late to impact the budget significantly, but it was a challenge I was willing to take on.
You see, budget season takes place in the fall, but the real work is done shortly after the election in April when staff, administration and the school board are working on programs for the following year.
This year’s election is on Tuesday, and it may be one of the most critical elections we’ve had in a long time. The board has some significant challenges ahead, including replacing the superintendent, strengthening and raising the level of safety in our schools, deciding on school closure and focusing on educational achievement.
None of these or any other challenges can be achieved without first working on the relationship with staff, parents and the community.
I’m not writing this letter to be critical of the past, or past leaders of the board, except to say that when I talk with staff and parents, they feel the school board has alienated them over the last 10 years.
My goal, if elected, is to fix the gap that has been created. My history in government is about asking questions and listening to the answers. I will take 30 years of experience and turn it into the solutions the community seeks. We have a lot to accomplish in the next year, and starting at the reorganizational meeting on April 24, I intend to get started.
