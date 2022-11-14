In a letter to the editor on Nov. 9, Donna Veilleux attempts to clarify her involvement with the removal of political signs in Madison. In her letter, she mentions that approximately 90 signs were removed or defaced in Madison. She also states she had no involvement in that destruction.
The Carroll County Republican Committee is not accusing Ms. Veilleux of participation in the demolition or removal of signs other than the one she was allegedly caught on camera removing and throwing into the woods.
What is clear is that a violation of RSA 664:17 takes place when someone removes political signs without authorization unless you are the property owner or represent the property owner. According to reports in the newspaper, Ms. Veilleux stated to Madison police that the signs were on Nature Conservation land and she intended to clean up the ground.
Madison police said the signs were pulled up and thrown into the woods of the very Conservancy land she stated she was trying to clean up. Throwing the political sign in the woods on conservation land is littering, just like garbage, someone throws out a car window.
Most political signs today are made of plastic which can be extremely dangerous to small animals if it enters their digestive system, and people potentially killing small animals because they're so angry at their political rivals should be ashamed of themselves.
The local police and the AG's office have done their investigation, so it is in their hands now.
The public should know that several cameras were placed throughout Carroll County because of the thefts and destruction, and multiple photos of people stealing, or defacing signs are currently being reviewed. If you are one of those people, you should call with an apology before we turn it over to the attorney general's office.
