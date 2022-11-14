To the editor:

In a letter to the editor on Nov. 9, Donna Veilleux attempts to clarify her involvement with the removal of political signs in Madison. In her letter, she mentions that approximately 90 signs were removed or defaced in Madison. She also states she had no involvement in that destruction.

