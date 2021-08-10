To the editor:
My last letter was about bringing peace to the Earth via veganism, and while I did receive responses to that topic specifically, most were questions about food. One email stood out. In the subject line: ''Where's the Beef'' and a simple question: ''What's so bad about beef?'' Well, let me tell ya, Bub.
From the human health standpoint two major Harvard University studies found that eating processed and unprocessed red meat was associated with a higher risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.
And as you would expect it shortened of the life span as well. This conclusion was reached even after allowing for age, weight, alcohol consumption, exercise, smoking, family history, caloric intake, and even the intake of whole plant foods, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables. In the mainstream press the headline was, ''Red Meat: The New Tobacco.'' (Source: nutritionfacts.org)
That's clear, with many other scientific studies by many other academic institutions backing these findings.
You may not want to go vegan for animal rights or even to help fight the climate crisis we are now experiencing, but don't you want to live longer? Have more years with your spouse, or your grandchildren? Go vegan for them, just do it. I can live with that and so can you.
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
