To the editor:
In this letter I’m going to answer a question I received from a reader about factory farming and the pandemic. The question is, ‘’I’ve heard talk that wet markets and factory farms breed disease? My answer, “Yes they do, and they are called Zoonotic diseases.’’
Not only is animal agriculture not necessary for human survival, but it can also be downright deadly — especially for the animals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 60 percent of infectious diseases in the human population are zoonotic (originating in animals).
Our current pandemic is thought to have originated in a wet market. A market is one that sells both live and butchered animals.
A zoonosis, such as COVID-19, is an infectious disease that has its origin in animals and then spreads to humans. Again, citing the CDC, three out of every four new or emerging infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic in nature. SARS, Mad Cow Disease, Avian/Bird Flu, Swine Flu, HIV, MERS, Smallpox, Measles, and Ebola are all examples of zoonosis.
Zoonotic diseases like coronavirus infect 30 percent of the global population each year. Although they originate in wild animals, many of the worst zoonotic epidemics and pandemics have occurred because of humanity’s interactions with domestic animal intermediaries, such as pigs, ducks and chickens.
These viruses do not distinguish between wild and domesticated animals or even human beings.
Our current pandemic is only a “dress rehearsal” for future pandemics, and mostly likely some will be even more severe than COVID-19. We must change our food system if we wish to avoid this.
The bottom line: If you want to create more worldwide pandemics, then build more factory farms and wet markets.
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: “The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.”
Michael Corthell,
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
