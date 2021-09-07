To the editor:
My last letter was about the continuing pandemic and the need for everyone to be vaccinated. Great responses, and I was greatly encouraged. Thank you all.
Veganism is not only about animal rights, but also a comprehensive social justice issue as you will see.
This proposal is for all the boys who think like those Texas boys whose anti-abortion law was just passed.
In the interest of all that is right and good in America I’m proposing mandatory vasectomies until you’re married and want to have children. (Yes, they can be reversed). So, come on, let’s help save some lives! What’s that, is that a definite, no? Why? I agree, because it’s your body and neither I, nor anyone else gets to make that choice for you.
Veganism is about social justice for all animals, human and non-human alike. All social justice issues are tied together. All, including woman’s rights, and racism.
I can sum it up by once again invoking the Golden Rule, citing the commands “love your neighbor” and “don’t take what doesn’t belong to you.”
All justice boils down to this; a living being’s right to have their body’s sovereignty honored, and respected. If there is anything a creature, human or non-human, truly owns it is their own body.
Unless or until humanity fully understands and embraces this primary vegan precept there can be no lasting peace on Earth.
For much more on these topics, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: “The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.”
Michael Corthell,
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
(1) comment
"All justice boils down to this; a living being’s right to have their body’s sovereignty honored, and respected."
Can we all assume you feel the same way about mandating a vaccine?
