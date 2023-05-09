To the editor:
We learn from the past, we embrace the present, and then shape the future.
Life can be a roller-coaster ride with its fair share of ups and downs. While we can’t change the past, we often find ourselves looking back at certain moments in our lives and wishing we could have done things differently. These moments are what I call turn-back moments. They’re those times when we wish we could rewind time and make different choices.
One of the most common areas where people experience these turn-back moments is in their careers. We spend a significant portion of our lives working, and it’s natural sometimes to feel like we’re not on the right path.
We may look back and regret not taking a job offer or wish we’d pursued a different career path. But dwelling on those regrets won’t help us move forward. Instead, we can use those experiences to make better choices in the future. We can identify what we want and take steps to get there, even if it means making some difficult decisions.
The same applies to our personal relationships. We may look back on a past relationship and wonder if we made the right choice in ending it. Or, we may regret not giving someone a chance when we had the opportunity. But we should remember that we made those choices based on the information we had at the time. We can learn from those experiences, but we shouldn’t beat ourselves up about them. Instead, we should focus on creating better relationships in the future and appreciate the lessons we’ve learned along the way.
Finally, turn-back moments offer opportunities for growth and self-discovery. By acknowledging our mistakes and focusing on the present, we can make better choices and shape a future we are proud of. Embracing our mistakes can lead to personal growth and resilience.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton Maine
