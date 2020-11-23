To the editor:
If you value our democratic republic, you should be very worried right now.
As I type this letter, President Donald Trump is trying to steal a free and fair election by literally shredding the most basic principle of our American democracy.
Not only is he trying his best to have hundreds of thousands of our votes thrown out, he is planting seeds of doubt about the validity of the entire electoral process.
During the Trump’s impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Shiff in his closing arguments said this. “He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less, and decency matters not at all.”
America had a chance to stop this monstrous human being from destroying American democracy, but the slippery little devil escaped.
America had a second chance by voting him out of office. This abomination is now trying to twist and squirm his way out once again — to remain in power.
Who can stop him? Who can save America?
The answer is us.
We can stop this assault on American democracy not only by speaking up for what is right, good and decent, but by condemning strongly the evil this man is perpetrating on us all.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
