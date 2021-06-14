To the editor:
Over 100 years ago, writing is his novel “A Modern Utopia,” science fiction author and futurist H.G. Wells wrote this:
“In all the round world of Utopia there is no meat. There used to be. But now we cannot stand the thought of slaughter-houses. And, in a population that is all educated, and at about the same level of physical refinement, it is practically impossible to find anyone who will hew a dead ox or pig. We never settled the hygienic question of meat-eating at all. This other aspect decided us. I can still remember, as a boy, the rejoicings over the closing of the last slaughter-house.”
He did not set an exact date, but I will; by 2052, the entire world will not only be unified under one democratic government, with a fair and equitable resource-based economy (RBE), it will also be guided morally and ethically by veganism.
We are currently well on our way to achieving that momentous goal. In 2041, the meat industry will look very different than it does in 2021. A new report estimates that 60 percent of the meat eaten then won’t come from animals, but will be vegan or cruelty-free, cultured or lab grown meat.
The consultant firm AT Kearney conducted wide-ranging interviews to compile the report, which highlights the environmental damage caused by the meat industry and the public’s growing concerns over animal rights.
“The large-scale livestock industry is viewed by many as an unnecessary evil,” the report states. “With the advantages of novel vegan meat replacements and cultured meat over conventionally produced meat, it is only a matter of time before they capture a substantial market share.
The world, especially the Western world is at a tipping point regarding not only animal rights, but ethics and morality in general. No matter how humanely an animal is treated in the factory farming process, raising, and killing living beings for food is now being seen as morally wrong by a growing number of people.
Kill the innocent or “Live and Let Live and Be Vegan”? Humanity is about to make the right choice.
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google “The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Michael Corthell
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
(1) comment
"by 2052, the entire world will not only be unified under one democratic government, with a fair and equitable resource-based economy (RBE), it will also be guided morally and ethically by veganism."
I hope not, because that's not Democracy. It is however Totalitarianism.
The problem with the Utopian Myth is this; There have to be people in charge, making and enforcing the rules. And you can be sure that there will be some people, "More equal than others", to quote Orwell.
The last thing they will want is individuality, independent thinking, freedom of expression, or tolerance.
You know, people like you...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.