It’s time to stop mocking vegans. Yes, you read that right. Vegans have been the butt of jokes for years, with their dietary choices being ridiculed and dismissed by meat-eaters as a mere fad. But the truth is, vegans are right about ethics and the environment, and if you won’t join them, at least respect their effort to build a sustainable future.

