To the editor:

History teaches us a profoundly sad lesson: When we've been deceived for an extended period, we often become resistant to any evidence that exposes the deception.

Tags

(1) comment

MEPD Ret
MEPD Ret

Are you referring to how the Pandemic was handled or the Election, Presidency, Personage, Media gas lighting, or false narrative of Joe Biden?

Because there are still people wearing masks and getting "boosters", and there are still people who think 'Ole Joe is doing a great job and has honestly accumulated millions and millions of dollars even though he has no discernable skills or businesses.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.