If there is record voter turnout in this year's election President Donald Trump’s second term is doomed. His only hope of winning is to find some way to stop people from voting, stop the vote count, and then rely on the archaic rules of the Electoral College to save his presidency.
What if he wins? Many bad things concerning our freedoms, with our civil rights at the top of the list. So, if you believe that a second Trump term will create a civil liberties dystopia, the very best thing to do is stop his re-election.
We should not merely vote. We have to magnify and amplify our voices by encouraging others to vote like their rights (and very lives) depend on it, because they do — just ask the families of the 226,000 Americans who now lay dead from COVID-19.
This is the deal; Trump won election in 2016 not because he earned a larger share of the vote than Mitt Romney did in 2012. His share was smaller in fact. The reason Trump won is that Hillary Clinton gathered fewer votes than Barack Obama. It was low Democratic turnout that made all the difference in that election. If that changes, and it looks like it will, Donald Trump will be soundly defeated. It’s as simple as that.
If you care about civil liberties you know what to do.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
