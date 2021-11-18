To the editor:
The last time I wrote about "resourceism," but many of the emails I received about it were very negative. I believe it was because I didn't explain the concept very well.
Here, by illustration, I share a story from my childhood and my mother's to show that in a moneyless world we all can have what we need to enjoy a high standard of living.
The story is called "A Bicycle Under The Bed." She wanted a bicycle. All her friends had bikes. Why couldn't she have one? She asked her parents. She asked Santa. When no bike arrived under the Christmas tree she asked God. Every night, saying her prayers, she asked for a bike to be delivered under her bed. And of course, a bike never appeared. The nine-year-old couldn't understand why.
There were plenty of bicycles. She'd seen them in catalogs and in store windows. Bicycles were everywhere. The year was 1936, smack in the middle of the Great Depression, her parents were farmers, and they were dirt poor.
What was missing in the little girl's understanding of why she couldn't have a bicycle was the meaning of poor and the purchasing power of money.
The little girl is my mother. She told this story to me when I was nine years old to teach me about poverty and the meaning of money. And I now know the solution to a bicycle under the bed: it's called resourceism because in the world of resourceism there is no money to be had, there is only sharing. Oh, and by the way, my mother never learned to ride a bicycle.
For more information on this emerging topic, Google: resourceism, Michael Corthell.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.