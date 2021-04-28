To the editor:
In my last letter about veganism, I talked about speciesism. I had lots of feedback, with much of it being negative, which in an odd sense is I like, because that means people are paying attention.
This week’s letter, about "carnism" gets right to the central reason why 98 percent of the world consumes animals and uses their products.
Carnism, according to social psychologist Dr. Melanie Joy, who coined the term, is the invisible belief system, or ideology, that conditions people to eat certain animals. For example, you can go into any grocery store and buy ground cow but not dog or cat.
Carnism is the opposite of veganism. ''Carn'' means meat or more accurately ''of the flesh'' and ''ism''' refers to any kind of belief system.
Carnism is invisible in society, and because of this people rarely realize that eating animals is a choice, rather than simply a standard practice.
In meat-eating cultures throughout the world, people don't usually think about why they eat certain animals, but not others, or why they eat any animals at all. But when eating animals is not a matter of survival, which is the case for most people in the world today, then it’s a choice, and choices always stem from believing a certain way.
If people stay ignorant about how carnism impacts society, the majority will be unable to make their food choices freely — because without knowledge, there is no freedom to choose.
Carnism is an oppressive system. It shares the same themes and basic structure and relies on the same mindset as other oppressive systems, such as patriarchy, racism and others.
For much more on carnism and veganism
Michael Corthell
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
