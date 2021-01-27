To the editor:
What we have witnessed over the past several years is mourning for an America that has become obsolete. An abusive America that resisted living up to its core principles of freedom and justice for all.
We have, and are now living through what amounts to an insurrection against the future — a future of equality for all people with no exceptions.
The future and freedom will prevail.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
