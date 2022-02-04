I would like to talk about “extensionality.” I define it as “love in action” or that is to say, extend as much love, care, and concern to people and nature as possible. Why do I want to talk about it? Because there is a new world on the horizon and new words are needed to adequately describe that world.
This new world concerns a global democratic technocracy. It is a fair and square sharing world government — a system to govern our planet by equitably sharing all the Earth’s resources — a global resource-based economic system. The ideology of this system is called resource-ism which is itself guided by the ideology of vegan-ism — with both being guided by the Golden Rule: Don’t do anything to another, that you would not want done to yourself, or simply the precept of love your neighbor.
What I am proposing is a system of global self-rule that uses the intelligent and humane application of science and technology to eliminate scarcity and want by providing abundance for all people, thereby establishing a peaceful, ecologically stable and thriving planet. This system, I might add, is possible using today’s science and technology. We only need consensus and the will to make it so.
Let’s build a better world together.
Victor Hugo remarked, “Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”
There is much more I want to share with you. If you would like to discuss what I propose, please message me via Facebook: @corthellmichael.
