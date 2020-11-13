To the editor:
Marty, the Mount Washington summit cat, has passed on. The black, long-haired cat liked sitting in the seat of the supervisor of the Mount Washington summit park, Mike Pelchat.
Having spent months and years doing stone work on the summit I knew that Marty was in charge and if he was sitting in Mike’s captain’s chair you did not disturb Marty.
When Mike climbed the wall of Tuckerman Ravine to retrieve a dying hiker and hook him to a Black Hawk helicopter, Marty, the cat, was there to greet Mike on his return.
Marty is known for standing on the summit sign at the end of the trail I was commissioned, by the state of New Hampshire, to build from the Adams building to the summit sign — the Callis connector.
The most recent supervisor is named Patrick and he has a tattoo of Frankenstein and Mary Shelley on his forearm. I met him while doing volunteer work on access to Tip Top House this summer. We all feel the loss of Marty the black cat and wish Patrick and the summit personnel all speed in finding another special cat.
Michael Callis
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.