To the editor:
If you want a COVID vaccine shot, consider traveling to Florida. According to a business publication, folks from Mexico are even getting vaccinated in Florida.
The Trump family is moving to Florida, and you have to wonder if Trump rigged the system so Florida will come out o the COVID pandemic with a great economy.
Ivanka is considering a run for Senate in Florida.
I wonder if the stories of no vaccines in reserve as claimed could be because they sent them to Florida.
I inquired about vaccine at Memorial Hospital, and they claimed they have a sparse supply and they would call folks when vaccine is available.
I am over 65 with underlying conditions, but I could get it no problem in Florida. Florida even highlights that because of guidelines you do not need to be a resident.
Michael Callis
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.