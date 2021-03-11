To the editor:
Conway is dealing with increasing maintenance costs at Kennett High school as reported by The Conway Daily Sun. The million-dollar window cost is just the beginning.
To make matters worse, the town of Conway is receiving students from surrounding towns whose citizens are threatening to send students to Fryeburg because it is cheaper. At the same time, satellite charter schools are being promoted by our governor and like-minded Republicans. The result is fewer students in public school and higher facility and services costs.
As the Daily Sun recently noted, I ran for school board and I, and former state senator Mark Hounsell lost. I had a proposal to sell the high school to a spring water bottling company.
The high school and nearby spring, like most of Conway, have access to the same water as Poland Spring in Fryeburg, Maine.
The aquifer is now monitored by 60 wells and the water integrity and quantity can be enhanced and preserved with community participation and profit. Conway can be profiting from the sale of the high school building and the metering of water usage through the already existing water district.
Hounsell is right to say running for school board can be a popularity contest, and I found out the idea of selling the high school is not popular.
Hopefully, this letter may generate reconsideration of selling the high school to a water company with the intention of improving the students learning environment and lowering property taxes.
Michael Callis
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.