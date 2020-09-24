To the editor:
Thank you to all the folks that voted in the 1st District Republican primary for Congress. especially the ones who voted for me.
Unfortunately, the Republican Primary was rigged by the intervention of Potus 45 and President Donald Trump’s family.
I am not complaining that I would have won but rather that other state Republican candidates might have won over the two Trump-picked candidates from away.
When it seemed Hillary Clinton was ordained by the Democrat machine over Bernie Sanders to win the Democrat Primary, Trump’s Republican FOXNews people were furious.
Well, Republicans who supported Republicans from New Hampshire in the Primary feel short-changed, and it will be reflected in the general election in November. Patriotic voters will say “Bye Don” and family and good riddance to nepotism with their Republican vote.
P.S. Prisoners of War (POWs) are not suckers and should not be forgotten.
Michael Callis
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.