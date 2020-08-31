To the editor:
Thank you to the folks at the Conway Public Library assisting me in participating in the Gibson Center Zoom Republican candidate discussion last week. The Republican primary is open to all unaffiliated voters and if you need a good reason to vote on Sept. 8 consider Gen. Don Bolduc.
Although a five-time Bronze star recipient President Donald Trump has interjected himself and his family in opposition to Bolduc. Trump would rather support a guy with money from away than the native of Laconia for the Senate race.
I believe Bolduc would be the most capable Senator in addressing Putin and any Russian interference.
