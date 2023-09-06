To the editor:

Vivek Ramaswamy is a young and vibrant individual and deserves consideration by my Republican Party.

Tags

(2) comments

G_Allen
G_Allen

Hi Michael,

Unfortunately, we can't personally select the candidates who run for office. Often the process produces two flawed individuals and as a voter, you can vote for either or decide not to vote. Deciding not to vote is effectively a vote as well, since (in theory) your vote could break a tie between the two.

Deciding you won't vote for Donald Trump if he becomes the nominee means you would prefer Joe Biden. Yet Joe Biden carries 10x the negative baggage as Trump, given his history of graft and selling out our country to the highest foreign bidder. Trump may be a lot of things, but he isn't a traitor. And this is before you even get to Biden's destructive policies which are too numerous to list.

Ramaswamy's political positions are very close to Trump's. If you won't vote for Trump in the primary, you must do so if he becomes the nominee of the Republican Party.

Report Add Reply
guest445
guest445

The democrats have abandoned America’s middle class and their middle class values and have tried to replace them with the most radical of positions. We must actively convince EVERYONE to support whoever the GOP nominee is - the American way of life and common sense depends upon it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.