To the editor:
The tipping point is here when FOX News weaponizes the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The facts are FOX News reported extensively on a small terminally ill child and his mother who refuses to vaccinate him.
FOX and the mother lie about the Make-a-Wish Foundation refusing to help her child because he is not vaccinated.
The head of Make-a-Wish reported that this is indeed a lie. But this was not a problem for FOX. They just inserted that Make-A-Wish does not refuse non-vaccinated children. Amazingly, they continue to feature this woman and child with the same lie in the same segment.
Make-A-Wish is committed to bringing a moment of happiness into the lives of terminally ill children. Unfortunately most Republicans running for office are not willing to speak FOX’s blatant and recorded lies because FOX has won the hearts of Republicans.
FOX is owned by an Australian-born businessman who has convinced Republicans to weaponize a 13-year-old girl concerned about climate change. FOX called Trump’s hand-picked general a pig. I can go on, but the Make-A-Wish lie was, I hope, the tipping point for my fellow Republicans. How many people have to die because FOX has berated our medical community with lies about vaccinations?
My kind and gentle reader; we are not one nation indivisible under God but a nation divided with the help of FOX and friends weaponizing overt lies. Now is the time for all good patriots to come to the aid of the party.
Michael Callis
Eaton
