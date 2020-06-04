To the editor:
Are there sinister forces conspiring to cause chaos in America, forces cultivating us for racial and religious conflict by spreading lies?
Is there something to be learned from a Nazi occupation survivor that is Jewish and alive and being victimized by our friends and neighbors today?
My heritage is Jewish and my grand-aunt Rose Lipp is represented in the Lexington, Mass., Masonic museum.
I stand on her shoulders to say America is in danger of fascism and it is being unknowingly spread by our friends and neighbors.
The unfounded lies being spread on the internet and interjected in local conversation that George Soros is paying folks to protest in America is false, racist, anti-semitic propaganda.
Otherwise good and honest people believe and promote this unfounded lie.
The idea that as a young teenager George Soros endured Nazi occupation and today is subject to an organized propaganda campaign spread by our friends and neighbors is sad.
Soros is considered a friend to freedom but an enemy to Russia’s Vladimar Putin. Putin is steeped in the art of propaganda and manipulation.
The answer to my questions lie with Russia.
Michael Callis
Eaton
