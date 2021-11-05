To the editor:
Why is Congress meddling with seniors’ health care coverage, especially during a pandemic? I got a call the other day to let me know Congress is looking at making potential cuts to my Medicare Advantage plan.
If I hadn’t received that call I would never have known, so I decided to write this letter to ask anyone who has a Medicare Advantage plan to contact our elected officials in Washington and ask them not to mess with this program.
Millions of seniors across the country and tens of thousands here in New Hampshire rely on this health care option after retirement. This is a government program that is working and offers seniors, like myself, peace-of-mind.
Retiring is scary and so is deciding what health-care plan to rely on. Looking back, I am so glad I chose Medicare Advantage and can’t image losing that coverage.
A year after retiring, I landed in the doctors office after wrenching my knee. I am grateful I didn’t require surgery but I did have to endure X-rays, MRIs and months of physical therapy.
My Medicare Advantage plan covered it all and I didn’t need to jump through any hoops or fill out any government forms. I showed my card, made my co-pay and got treated — exactly how health-care coverage should be.
I hope Congress realizes this program is more than just a line in a budget, any cuts to this program will hurt millions of seniors who rely on this health-care coverage every day.
Michael Bellevue
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.