I never thought that I’d live to see this: An America awash in tyranny.
Today, the U.S. is dominated by a rich and powerful global elite whose policies are promoted by big corporations, non-governmental organizations, politicians, bureaucrats, media outlets and the military-industrial complex. What we have in our country today is an oligarchy with fascist and communist elements working to undermine our republic and rob us of our liberty and freedom.
Through its phony partisan left/right paradigm, the oligarchy sets the political debate feeding us falsehoods while hiding the real issue which is our liberty vs their tyranny. It’s a game that works masterfully for the oligarchs as they seek to divide us and brainwash us into accepting their lies.
If people think that our country is heading in the right direction, they will no doubt enjoy the loss of freedom that is coming. I will not enjoy it. To me, being an American means to be free and to have liberty.
In his essay, “Live Not By Lies,” Russian author and political dissident, Alexandr Solzhenitsyn urged his fellow citizens to refrain from cooperating with the evil Soviet regime’s lies. As much as anyone, Solzhenitsyn helped bring down one of the world’s most brutal dictatorships. If we are to keep our country free, we would do well to follow this great man’s advice. Let’s live not by lies!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.