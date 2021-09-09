To the editor:
As crazy as it seems, Donald Trump and President Joe Biden actually do have something in common. As president, each has had to answer to someone referred to as "they."
When asked why he didn’t fire FBI Director Christoper Wray, Trump said, “they wouldn’t let me!” At press conferences, Biden has frequently greeted the media with the following statement: “They’ve told me not to take questions.”
If, in a democratic republic, elected officials have to take orders from people who operate from behind the scenes, the country is not a democratic republic. It is an oligarchy! Don’t we as American citizens have a right to know who ‘they’ are and what their agenda is for our country?
As I write this, our liberties are being destroyed by a mysterious pandemic and, our country is being ripped apart by civil unrest. It would seems that there are forces working against us. In the late 1950s, Soviet Union President Nikita Kruschev said that at the right time, forces within the U.S. would deliver America to communism without the Soviets having to fire a shot at us. While leftist debunking groups like Snopes might say that Kruschev never made such a comment, I remember him saying it just as I recall JFK warning us about "secret societies." Maybe, one day they’ll get around to debunking Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s and Vladimir Lenin’s written comments about how Western bankers financed the Bolshevik Revolution. Might this elite banking cartel be "they?" We’d ought to find out!
Too many things are happening today that run counter to our Constitution and to the cause of liberty. If we don’t wake up and start working together to confront the obvious oligarchy and tyranny that has overtaken our country, America is going to die.
Merle Burke
Former Bartlett resident
Bedford
