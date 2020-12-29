To the editor:
The Christmas Stocking Project is a local charity event started over 40 years ago by a group of caring women from Mount Washington Valley.
They were looking for a way to give back to the community in which they lived, so they decided that they would sponsor children each year at Christmas.
As the years went on, they partnered with White Mountain Community Health Center and to date have successfully presented gifts to hundreds of children in our area.
The children are selected by their need basis and are truly deserving. This year, The Christmas Stocking Project sponsored 43 children, which is the largest number of children in one season! We would like to personally thank the people and sponsors for their generosity and kindness during the holiday season.
Mellanie Smith, Treasurer
Linda Walker, Coordinator
Kathy Keisman
Pat Brunelle
