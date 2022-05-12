Last week, as I was picking up my daughter from school, I had a very hostile encounter with one of her teachers.
As my daughter got into my vehicle, the teacher came at me in a very belligerent manner, screaming in front of small children, teachers and other parents that my bumper sticker was disgusting. It is, of course, anti-Biden.
I did not say anything at the time due to the fact of said small children, teachers and parents standing there. I spoke to the administrator directly after this incident and was told the teacher would be spoken to.
I am curious as to what this particular teacher had in mind making that unprofessional comment in a professional setting. It is not a teacher's responsibility to teach their political beliefs and religion in the classroom. With such diversity, these teachers should be discussing such things from all angles, not just their own.
My child has many times come home feeling like she is being made to feel wrong for not always agreeing with political discussions in the classroom. This all at a place where these kids are supposed to be able to express themselves freely and share their opinions.
I, however, wholeheartedly disagree — they are free to express themselves as long as they are consistent with a Democratic view. The rainbow flag was a long time fixture in the classroom, even though it made some kids uncomfortable. Now, finally after discussions on this, there is an American flag in its place, as it should be.
It seems to me that teaching students has digressed. Not all teachers, some. And to the ones who tried to become lawyers, politicians etc., there's a saying for you — those who can, do; those who can't teach. There are many great teachers. Just not all.
