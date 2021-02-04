To the editor:
This past Thursday evening the first full moon of 2021, the Wolf Moon, lit up the skies of the Mount Washington Valley. That night was the first evening of seasonably cold air filtering into the area.
It also was the night that my Girl Scout Troop 10615 was able to get outdoors and enjoy an area treasure often overlooked for the more trafficked areas such as ski slopes, hiking trails, and, yes, the shopping venues.
Bundled up against the cold, we all met at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center on Bald Hill in Albany, where we were met by Phaedra Demers, the Education and Camp Director of the center.
After declining the snowshoes offered, although it would have been fun, the lack of snow pack really didn’t make them necessary, we headed out into the woods. We were able to enjoy the quiet of the woods as we trekked through the land, spying animal tracks and learning about our human limitations for night travel. Then Mother Nature decided to shine on us, literally and figuratively. As we stood on the pond, the clouds cleared and the night sky and the beautiful full moon shown in all its glory. We consider ourselves lucky indeed.
We are so lucky to live in an area with minimal light pollution. We are even luckier to live in an area that was gifted with past humans so in love with nature that they had the foresight to conserve it for us all to enjoy. I strongly suggest that you visit Tin Mountain’s website and learn about all their educational offerings and do as our troop did, take the road less traveled and be ready for the gift that awaits.
Melissa Florio
Freedom
