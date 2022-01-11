To the editor:
Citizen voters who have been following the redrawing of voting districts in our state were denied the opportunity to observe discussion in the N.H. House because the vote was taken on Wednesday, one day earlier than citizens were told.
At the so-called listening sessions leading up to this vote, a large majority of speakers expressed well-reasoned opposition to the proposal coming from the General Court.
What does it mean when a hugely important legislative issue that comes up once every 10 years is pushed ahead by 24 hours on the calendar of the General Court? This is government of the people, by a few entrenched “leaders” who are grasping to hold onto power. This is not government for the people or by the people.
Gov. Sununu, please do the right thing — do not allow the redrawn U.S. congressional districts, as voted on Wednesday, to stand. Let this case study of gerrymandered voting districts fail, as it should.
We need to get back to that trinity: Government of the People, by the People and for the People.
Maureen Diamond
Tamworth
